Family, friends search for missing Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a missing Durham man held a walk Wednesday in an effort to find the 29-year-old.

Alton Sanders has been missing for about a week.

Last week, Durham investigators searched a Sampson County landfill where Durham’s waste disposal ends up.

They were looking for the body of Sanders.

His family tells CBS North Carolina he was last seen on Wednesday at a friend’s house.

Family and friends held a walk Wednesday where they searched surrounding woods for Sanders.

Friends and family hold walk to look for missing #Durham man; family suspects foul play in 29-year-old's disappearance pic.twitter.com/XUnwUdjszt — David Hurst (@DHurstWNCN) February 22, 2017

His mother said Sanders recently had a baby girl and the day before he went missing.

He told his mother he wanted to get a job and get his life back on track

It’s real tough because I’ve been sick period so it’s tough. It’s tough that my child is not here,” said Rebecca Sanders.

The search in Sampson County came up empty and investigators here are still looking for leads.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call police.