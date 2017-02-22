Fayetteville PD asking for public’s help finding teen last seen in January

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old male who hasn’t been seen in almost seven weeks.

Bertel Jordan Randle was last seen on Jan. 7 along the 1200 block of Calla Circle. His family reported him missing on Feb. 2, police said.

Randle is described as a black male who is 5-feet-9, weighs approximately 169 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Police said they do not know what kind of clothes he was last seen wearing. He has tattoos covering both arms and a tattoo that says “Family over Everything” on his chest.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Bertel Jordan Randle, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective A. Freeborough with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-131, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).