Florida teen had machete hidden in trombone case at school

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakewood High School teenager is facing charges for bringing a machete to school and concealing it.

According to police, 18-year-old Daquan Maybell hid a 28-inch machete inside a trombone case in the school’s band room.

The machete was discovered when another student opened the case to use the instrument. That student alerted school officials who, in turn, questioned Maybell.

Investigators said Maybell told them he brought the machete to school because he had planned to do yard work right after school was dismissed.

