HBCU supporters hold day of advocacy at General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – School and student leaders of North Carolina historically black colleges and universities held a day of advocacy Wednesday at the General Assembly.

Locally, students from Shaw University, St. Augustine’s University, North Carolina Central University, and Fayetteville State University represented their respective student bodies.

The Common Cause NC HBCU Student Action Alliance organized the lobbying effort to call on North Carolina lawmakers to protect voting rights and support HBCUs, including with funding.

Last Summer, legislators debated over a tuition bill, Senate Bill 873, that would have lowered tuition to about $500 for several HBCUs, but affected schools believed that would cheapen the institutions and ultimately, financially cripple them.

After continued protests by civil rights organizations, like North Carolina NAACP, educators, and students, no further action was taken on the bill.

Bobby Hill, a St. Augustine’s sophomore, attended Wednesday’s conversation with lawmakers and tells CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé, “I just wanted to be apart of the solution.”

The sports management major said “the funding of HBCUs” was of concern and “HBCUs are starting to die off more, it looks like. So the more they put into our schools the more we have to work with, which would better the students at HBCUs to be able get out into the workforce and have better opportunities out here, especially in this big world.”

Students tell CBS North Carolina they look forward to Wednesday’s conversation and any follow up action from state lawmakers.