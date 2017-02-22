Hope Mills immigrant arrested for Honduran machete slayings

HOPE MILLS, N.C. – Federal authorities descended on a Hope Mills home Tuesday, arresting a Honduran man accused of hacking two people to death with a machete in his home country in 1993.

An arrest warrant signed in May 2005 charges Francisco Escobar-Orellana with the 1993 attack, which happened in a liquor store.

Federal authorities don’t know exactly when or how Escobar entered the United States, according to a news release from federal authorities announcing his arrest. They say he was in the country unlawfully.

Escobar was arrested by a fugitive operations team based of of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s field office in Atlanta. The agency said the arrest came during a “targeted enforcement operation.”

“ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” said Sean Gallagher, an ICE official, in a news release. “ICE Fugitive Operations Teams conduct targeted enforcement operations toward these identified threats to public safety. North Carolina residents are safer today thanks to the professionalism and hard work of these dedicated officers.”

Escobar taken to the Wake County Detention Center, where he remains in custody. Authorities have filed an immigration detainer against him, and will try to send him back to Honduras to face judicial proceedings.