K-9 officer finds heroin, meth hidden in cookie pillow, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville police say one pound of meth and another pound of heroin were found during a traffic stop in quite the unconventional place.

The drugs were stuffed inside a pillow that looks like a cookie, which was inside a box wrapped like a present, authorities said.

A press release states it all began with a traffic stop when an officer stopped Toyota Solara for going 86 mpg in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 24 near Bell Road.

The driver, Francisco Guzman, “appeared nervous and acknowledged that he did not have a license,” police said.

The officer had his K-9 named Stryker do an “open air sniff” around the car when the dog alerted to the presence of drug odor, officials said.

According to authorities, a gift-wrapped package in the front seat turned out to be a box carrying a cookie pillow with a slit cut in the side.

Police say the heroin and meth were concealed with the pillow’s stuffing.

Guzman, 29, is charged with possessing heroin and meth for resale and driving without a license.

He is being held in lieu of $151,500 bond.