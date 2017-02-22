Moore County DSS to discuss independent investigation into toddler drowning

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County’s Department of Social Services board is meeting Wednesday afternoon to review an independent investigation into the drowning of a toddler.

Rylan Ott’s mother is charged in the 23-month-old boy’s death and social services are under fire for letting Samantha Nacole Bryant have custody of her son.

Rylan was removed from Bryant’s custody in October 2015.

His guardian ad Litem and the temporary parents argued against DSS returning the boy to his mother, but in December of that year a judge ruled that Bryant regain custody.

Four months later, in April 2016, Rylan wandered away from his mom and drowned in a nearby pond.

In November 2016, the county hired three independent investigators to look into how the department handled the case.

“Child Protective Services is supposed to be the safety net for these kids when they’re brought into this crisis mode. And, they put a toddler back because they didn’t have time to drive him to visits,” said Pamela Reed, who worked on Rylan’s case.

The board is expected to review the findings in a closed session and may make a statement afterwards.