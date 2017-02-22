NC bill looks to help stop vehicles from passing school buses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Passing a stopped school bus can cost lives.

It’s the message some North Carolina Senate lawmakers want to get across in a bill looking to cut down on the number of times it happens.

The bill would give school systems the option of putting cameras on stop arms and fining the owners of the cars that pass those stopped school buses.

But this is not the first time this bill has been introduced.

Sampon County school bus driver Robin Goodman said she has seen many close calls while driving school buses.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is this child going to make it across the street?’ I’m blowing the horn like, ‘Stop, stop,’” Goodman said.

Goodman believes any bill that might cut down on the number of times people pass stopped school buses is a good thing.

“That child’s life is in danger when they’re running that stop sign,” Goodman said.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction said more than 3,000 vehicles passed stopped in one day alone in March 2016.

Republican Sens. John Alexander and Tom McInnis are looking to get a bill passed that would allow school districts to put cameras on the stop arms of school buses to catch drivers who pass the bus.

The school systems could fine the owners of those cars anywhere from $400 to $1,000.

“There’s a lot of people passing stopped school buses. It’s a very, very dangerous thing,” said Alexander.

The bill was introduced once before in 2015.

It passed the Senate, but not the House.

During a committee discussion of the bill Wednesday, some lawmakers said the bill had a good intent.

Their concern is what happens when the school system refers the case to a prosecutor.

“I think everybody feels that if you pass a stopped school bus that you should be prosecuted if you can prove that it was that individual,” said Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown. “But you’re talking about a camera now and when you have a camera, sometimes those pictures aren’t very clear.”

Goodman said she hopes the bill passes.

“A lot of the county areas really need it because on those back roads, they’re passing all the time,” she said.

A subcommittee will start working on the bill to try to tie up some of the questions and concerns some lawmakers had as it’s currently written.