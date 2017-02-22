NC DA says ‘hire my wife’ lawsuit is ‘scandalous lies’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year state employee has filed a lawsuit after she claims her she was fired for alerting the SBI to two district attorneys hiring each others wives.

Debra Halbrook is seeking protection under the North Carolina Whistleblowers Act after she alerted the SBI of the scheme in 2016.

“Everybody would have had to have known that this was going on as alleged in the complaint. Only one of those employees had the courage to step forward and do what was right and report these crimes to the SBI and that’s [Debra] Halbrook,” said Halbrook’s attorney Drew Erteschik of Poyner Spruill in Raleigh.

Halbrook was close to being fully vested when she was fired in January by District Attorney Wallace Bradsher “in a fit of rage,” the complaint states. Her attorneys say she should have been protected.

“The state not only didn’t protect her, but left her without a job, left her without insurance, and left her without retirement,” Erteschik said.

Halbrook served as a legal assistant to Bradsher.

At that job, Halbrook said she uncovered the scheme where Bradsher, who serves Caswell and Person counties, and District Attorney Craig Blitzer hired each other’s wife to full-time position in 2015 but they would only work a few days a year. The district attorneys would have their staff falsify time reports.

“The complaint alleges that Cindy Blitzer showed up to work approximately five days a year, and that Pam Bradsher showed up so infrequently that most employees and law enforcement and members of the local bar had no idea who she was,” Erteschik explained.

Halbrook said she witnessed then Assistance District Attorney John Hoyte Stultz III falsify payroll information to show the women worked full time.

A release says the women collected more than $100,000 combined per year as part of the scheme.

A complaint says Bradsher’s wife resigned and Blitzer’s was fired.

Halbrook is seeking lost back pay, lost future earnings, lost health and retirement benefits, as well as punitive damages. The Whistleblower Act would entitle Halbrook to three times the amount of actual damages.

The SBI confirmed the offices of Bradsher and Blitzer are under investigation but would not provide further details.

The Administrative Office of Courts tells CBS North Carolina the women are no longer employed in the offices.

Wallace Bradsher released a statement sayingL

“The scandalous lies that I have read today in a lawsuit filed by a former employee are deeply disappointing and hurtful; especially this former employee’s attempt to disparage her former co-workers. In spite of this attempt to distract our office from our responsibilities to the people of Person and Caswell Counties; we will continue to do our duty here in the DA’s office, while simultaneously taking the necessary steps to aggressively defend against these lies.”