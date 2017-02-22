NC foster care system stretched to the limit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s child foster care system is being stretched to the limit.

In the last five years, the number of kids needing temporary or permanent relocation has increased by 25 percent. The driving force behind the increase is drug use, numbers show.

“The fact is there’s a lot of kids out there that need a home,” said foster parent Jeremy Hamm.

“You hear the stories about kids that are going through difficult times and you want to just be able to provide a safe place for them, even if it is temporary,” said Hamm’s wife, Jadie Baldwin-Hamm.

The Hamms have been foster parents since 2013. Their adoption of Kannon, a four-year-old they’ve fostered for a year, just went through.

“Just as he spent time with us, he got along so well with our family and with our other son, within a couple months they were like best buddies,” said Jeremy.

Now the Hamms are taking time to strengthen their new family. The time they spend building a new bond is also time they won’t be fostering.

“We get referrals every single day for kids that are in crisis,” said Erica Burgess, Director of Foster Care and Adoptions for Methodist Home for Children in Raleigh.

The Methodist Home has 110 families like the Hamms in North Carolina, but it’s not enough.

“We try to increase our numbers by 30 homes every year. So that’s maintaining what you have and finding new foster families,” said Burgess.

They are just one of many agencies in the state trying to keep up with the increasing numbers. In 2012 there were 4,857 new children entering the foster care system. That number grew to 5,721 last year.

The reasons children need foster care vary widely and can be complex. But one cause documented by the state Department of Health and Human Services stands out.

“Substance abuse is on the rise, and so as that happens we tend to see a spike in numbers,” said Burgess.

DHHS keeps track of 16 reasons for entering foster care. Since 2012 only drug addiction by parents has increased significantly every year.

It is now a cause of more than a third of foster system entries.

Children Entering Foster Care With a Drug Addicted Parent*



Year Percent 2012 31.52 2013 30.82 2014 31.52 2015 35.98 2016 37.74

*Children’s cases might involve more than one of the factors state officials track.

It’s a problem reflected nationally, with some states now dedicating more funding to substance abuse programs for the biological parents.

“They’re working right away to establish what their case plan is and figuring out which direction they need to go and help support that birth family,” said Burgess.

North Carolina is not currently one of those states. In the meantime, the Methodist Home for Children and other agencies are pleading for more families to foster.

“We’re all looking for those people that can do this, which are compassionate families that are flexible and are willing to learn and willing to grow,” said Burgess.

“You just make it work because you do what you have to do for your kids,” said Jadie Baldwin-Hamm.

If your family is interested in fostering or adopting a child, you can learn more about the process with the Methodist Home here, and more about North Carolina’s foster care system here.