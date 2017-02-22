NC sex predator arrested after working with minors at missionary home

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender and listed sexual predator was arrested and charged by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office after it was discovered he was working with children at a missionary home in Snow Camp.

Robert Vega, of 3004 Cedar Rest Drive in Graham, was arrested and charged with sex offender employment violations.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators began looking into Vega for sex offender employment violations since he was employed at Siloam Missionary Homes from Feb. 15, 2016 until July 29, 2016. Vega, who is a registered sex offender in the state of North Carolina due to an out-of-state conviction, was working in a position of supervising and giving instruction to minors without any adult supervision.

Allegations against Vega were brought to the sheriff’s office by a family living at the Siloam, authorities said.

Vega is listed as a sexual predator and has been registered as a sex offender since July 29, 2015. He was fired from the missionary after his sex offender status was discovered.

Vega posted a $20,000 secured bond and is out of Alamance County Jail, authorities said.