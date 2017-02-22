Officials: Harnett deputy breaks ankle after getting attacked while responding to call

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County deputy broke his ankle after getting attacked by a woman when he responded to the scene of a “possibly suicidal” person, a Harnett County Sheriff’s Office official said.

According to authorities, deputies showed up at a home in Cameron around 10 p.m. in response to a possibly suicidal woman. When deputies arrived on scene, the woman’s sister attacked one of the deputies as he attempted to deescalate the situation.

During the confrontation with the woman, the deputy was pushed to the ground and broke his ankle, authorities said.

The sister of the woman was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer. Deputies did not fire any gunshots during the incident.

The woman who was considered to be possibly suicidal was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any further information.