Ohio parents charged in 7-year-old son’s heroin overdose

BERA, Ohio (CBS News) — Police say two Ohio parents are charged after their 7-year-old son overdosed on heroin at the family’s home on Jan. 11.

Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko, of Berea, both 31, were arraigned Friday morning on charges of endangering children and drug possession, CBS affiliate WOIO reports.

Dowdy called police when he noticed his son wasn’t breathing, police said. Dowdy said he had been lying in bed with Simko when he noticed the child’s lip turning blue.

Their son was taken to the hospital where staff found drugs tucked away in his sock. He survived and is recovering, authorities said.

Dowdy was questioned by police and admitted to using drugs in the house earlier that day, according to WOIO.

“It angers me,” Jessica Luyster, a neighbor, told the station. “I have a 3-year-old and a 4-month-old and it kind of hits [close] to home.”

Dowdy and Simko were arrested at the hospital. The couple was charged earlier this month and both pleaded not guilty. Their bonds were set at $150,000 and their next court appearance is Feb. 22.