On day 90, search for man missing from Benson continues

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators aren’t giving up in the search for a man missing from Benson for 90 days.

Cole Thomas passed through Johnston County on Thanksgiving night with two co-workers from Minnesota. The police department recently received funding for a reward requested from the governor’s office less than a week after Thomas’s disappearance, Town Manager Matt Zapp said.

“We hope that that $5,000 will help us to the prosecution, location, and arrest of anyone that might know information leading to the whereabouts of Mr. Thomas,” Zapp said.

Surveillance video from a convenience store in Mount Olive recorded the 22-year-old Florida man getting a snack. The people he was with told investigators Thomas stopped driving in Benson, got out of the car, and ran away.

Footage from a camera near Benson Town Hall shows two men walking near the intersection where Thomas’s travel companions said they last saw him. Police said Thomas’s parents recognized their son as one of the men on the video.

The Thomases arrived in Benson soon after learning of their son’s disappearance. Zapp said the family’s continued presence is motivation as law enforcement continues its investigation.

“Mr. and Mrs. Thomas have a desire to find their child as I think any of us would, myself included. They have been an inspiration and a power to us to continue to move forward,” Zapp said.

“Police Chief (Kenneth) Edwards has stated to us on multiple occasions that his first and most important duty is to serve Mr. Cole Thomas and to provide him with justice in the event that that justice needs to be served.”

Zapp said missing persons cases are difficult to solve and become even more challenging as time goes on. In the 90 days since Thanksgiving, investigators conducted more than 40 searches on the ground and two with aircraft.

Volunteer rescue groups and members of the community also continue to search for signs of Cole Thomas.

“I just hope they find my son. I appreciate everybody. I know they’re good people, and I just want to tell everybody thank you,” Chris Thomas said during a community search on Feb. 11.

“I don’t get many answers. I mean, I know they’re investigating, but I don’t know any more than that.”

Following this week’s reward announcement, Zapp thanked the searchers and the media for continuing to assist in this case. He said it’s good to see so many people from around the region participate in efforts to help in a very bad situation.

Zapp said you never know when the day might come when someone sees a picture of Thomas or other evidence and can provide information to locate the missing man.

“We’re very prayerful and hopeful that the outcome to this entire situation would be a positive one for the entire Thomas family,” he said.

“We still continue to communicate on a daily basis with our district attorney, the SBI, and surrounding agencies to assist us.”

Zapp said investigators conducted multiple interviews with the two men who were with Thomas the night he disappeared.