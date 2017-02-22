Witness says man killed in Durham police shooting had a gun, report says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A witness told Durham police the man killed during a confrontation with officers on Feb. 15 had a gun before the fatal shooting, according to a five-day report.

Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr., 24, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. when three officers attempted to arrest him on Glenbrook Drive.

Cpl. J.E. Lloyd, Officer T.M. Greathouse and Officer A.G. D’Meza were sent to 2512 Glenbrook Drive to arrest Bailey for violating pretrial release conditions.

The officers, who were wearing tactical vests with “POLICE” on the front and back, knocked on the home’s front door. The five-day report says four people were in that residence, including Bailey.

The report says Bailey ran from the home from a side door and across the street.

One of the officers told 911 dispatchers they were in a foot chase. Around 20 seconds later, an officer radioed “I’ve got shots fired. I’ve got a man down” and requested EMS.

An officer called for support and again for medical assistance. The officer also told dispatch they were performing CPR on Bailey.

EMS was on scene within four minutes, the report states.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told investigators they saw “Mr. Bailey throw a black gun back toward the street.” Another person told police “that the officers had asked the suspect to drop his weapon several times before the officers fired their weapons.”

A third person told police three shots were fired, the report states.

A .45-caliber handgun was located by officers near Bailey’s body. That gun was reported stolen in December 2016, the report says.

Lloyd, OGreathouse and D’Meza have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard following an officer-involved shooting.

The SBI is investigating the shooting.

Durham Police’s five-day report is based on initial reports and does not include autopsy findings.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information becomes available.