2 killed when truck hauling ammo crashes, burns

MULBERRY, Ark. (KARK) – A man and woman are reported dead after a crash on Interstate 40 in Franklin County, Arkansas, involving a truck loaded with ammunition.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes and shutdown traffic in both directions from mile markers 24 to 35 as the ammo the truck was carrying burned and exploded. Traffic was diverted onto Hwy. 64.

The Arkansas State Police preliminary accident report states that the front tire of a vehicle blew out and the driver lost control. The Mulberry Fire Department says the vehicle crashed onto Lone Elm Road.

Officials say the victims, whose names have not yet been released, were the driver and his wife.

The westbound lanes from Exit 35 to the Mulberry exit remained closed Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.