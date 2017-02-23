2 men shot while sitting in vehicle at Durham gas station

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot while in their vehicle at a Durham gas station Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 a.m. at the Caroco gas station, which is located at Fayetteville Street and Cook Road.

According to authorities, the two men were shot while in their vehicle at the gas station.

They were transported to the hospital and were conscious and talking, police said.

