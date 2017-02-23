2 men shot while sitting in vehicle at Durham gas station

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot while in their vehicle at a Durham gas station Thursday morning, police said.

The scene where two people were shot Thursday morning in Durham (Derrick Lewis/CBS North Carolina)
CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE SHOOTING SCENE

The shooting occurred around 10:40 a.m. at the Caroco gas station, which is located at Fayetteville Street and Cook Road.

According to authorities, the two men were shot while in their vehicle at the gas station.

They were transported to the hospital and were conscious and talking, police said.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s