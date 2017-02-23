22-year-old charged in killing of NC high school student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 22-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of East Mecklenburg High School student Chris Allen.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday they arrested Carlos Olguin in the case.

Allen, 18, was shot and killed at a house party in the 400 block of Kelford Lane Monday night.

Detectives say Olguin was identified as the suspect through evidence gathered during the investigation.

Police believe Allen and Olgiuin were among several who got into an argument at the party, which led to the shooting. Police say neither lived at the home.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said she heard the shots and saw Allen’s friends trying to keep him alive.

“They threw him in the back of the pickup truck, and next thing you know, someone was doing chest compressions. I just heard kids screaming and crying,” the neighbor said.

She said she’ll never forget the image.

“To look out your window and see someone’s last moments is heart-wrenching,” the neighbor said. “This is someone’s child. Someone’s at home thinking their baby is coming home, and they’re not.”

Many of Allen’s classmates and teammates at East Meck, where he played football, are mourning his loss.

Anyone with additional information in the shooting is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.