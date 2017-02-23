AR-15 stolen from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office vehicle recovered, 1 charged

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An AR-15 rifle and other items stolen earlier this month from an unmarked Chatham County law enforcement vehicle have been recovered, the county sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday.

One man was arrested Wednesday.

Along with a rifle, two 30-round magazines and body armor were recovered, authorities said.

“The items were recovered swiftly thanks to support and participation from the community as well as from our law enforcement partners,” Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said in a news release. “We are happy to report that a suspect has been arrested and charged and thankful that no one was harmed as a result of this incident.”

He said his office “couldn’t ask for a better outcome.”

Sanford police charged Westley Riddle, 26, of the 5900 block of Edwards Road in Sanford, with felony larceny of a firearm, felony breaking or entering a vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

His bond was set at $15,000 secured.

Sanford police lead the investigation, with assistance from agencies ranging from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to the FBI.

“The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an internal investigation to determine whether any policies were violated or if there are ways to minimize the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future,” Roberson said in the release. “Public safety is our primary concern, and we hold our staff accountable for the safe handling, maintenance, and storage of all assigned equipment, including firearms.”