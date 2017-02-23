Durham school board votes in favor of building housing for teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham school officials voted unanimously Thursday evening to move forward on negotiating a deal to build low-income housing for teachers.

The Durham Board of Education would be part of a three-way deal with Durham County and CASA, a group that generally focuses on low-income housing for disabled people. Plans call initially for a 24-unit building to open by summer 208 at the old Lowe’s Grove Elementary site near the intersection of Interstate 40 and South Alston Avenue.

School officials hope the housing would help them recruit and retain teachers.

A final deal is expected to come before the board for approval this spring.

RELATED: Durham Education Board considers building affordable housing for teachers