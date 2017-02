GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An East Carolina University student and employee faces multiple charges of statutory rape and kidnapping.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Duncan on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was charged with multiple counts of statutory rape of someone 15 years old or younger and kidnapping.

Lt. Kyp Gaskins said Duncan was having an ongoing relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Duncan was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and given a $5 million bond.