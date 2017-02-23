Florida officer who killed woman at police academy charged with manslaughter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Punta Gorda will hold a news conference Thursday morning about the charges filed against a Punta Gorda police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman during a citizens police academy training session in 2016 and the employment status of Punta Gorda Police Department Chief Tom Lewis.

The Florida State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that officer Lee Coel, who accidentally shot Mary Knowlton, 73, during training at the Punta Gorda Citizen Police Academy, was charged with manslaughter. Coel turned himself in on Wednesday.

Police Chief Tom Lewis was served a summons on misdemeanor negligence charges for failing to provide a safe environment for Knowlton.

Knowlton was randomly chosen to participate in a “shoot or don’t shoot” scenario in August 2016. The exercise was supposed to simulate using lethal force.

Coel’s gun was loaded and Knowlton was shot.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s family and the city of Punta Gorda reached a settlement of more than $2 million in November.

Coel was released on $5,000 bond from the Charlotte County Jail.