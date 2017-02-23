Food drive will honor Chapel Hill shooting victims ‘Our Three Winners’

RALEIGH (WNCN) — The Third Annual Interfaith Food Drive will honor Chapel Hill shooting victims Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha.

The three were shot to death Feb. 10, 2015, at the Finley Forest Condominiums on Summerwalk Circle, just east of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Donations will be accepted Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Islamic Association of Raleigh at 808 Atwater St., Raleigh.

The drive is hosted by the Light House project in collaboration with a number of departments at N.C. State University. Last year’s donations helped to provide 26,000 meals locally.

All donations will be go to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

For more information visit this site.

Online donations can be made here.