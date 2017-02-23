Food drive will honor Chapel Hill shooting victims ‘Our Three Winners’

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
our three winners

RALEIGH (WNCN) — The Third Annual Interfaith Food Drive will honor Chapel Hill shooting victims Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha.

The three were shot to death Feb. 10, 2015, at the Finley Forest Condominiums on Summerwalk Circle, just east of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Donations will be accepted Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Islamic Association of Raleigh at 808 Atwater St., Raleigh.

The drive is hosted by the Light House project in collaboration with a number of departments at N.C. State University. Last year’s donations helped to provide 26,000 meals locally.

All donations will be go to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

For more information visit this site.

Online donations can be made here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s