Ft. Bragg mother thwarts attempt to steal daughter from home

FT. BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg mother stopped two people who were trying to abduct her daughter from on-post housing earlier this month, military officials have confirmed.

On Feb. 10, at about 2:30 p.m., the mother saw a that man had opened an unlocked back door, “partially enter(ed)” the home and was trying to abduct a soldier’s daughter, according to a Fort Bragg spokeswoman.

“The child’s mother was home at the time and her actions reportedly caused the intruder and his female accomplice, who was reportedly outside, to flee the area,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Gerhart said by email.

It was not immediately clear what actions the mother took to cause the pair to flee.

The incident happened in the Pope on-post housing area.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command special agents are investigating and have shared information with the FBI, Gerhart said.

“‎Fort Bragg has a low crime rate, but we are not a completely enclosed community and immune from crime,” Gerhart said.

Officials urge anyone seeing suspicious activity to call the military police at 907-3228.