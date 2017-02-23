German grocer Lidl to hire 800 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – German grocer Lidl announced Thursday it is hiring for 800 positions across North Carolina over the next four months.

The jobs will be based at the retailer’s 13 North Carolina locations, including stores in Sanford, Rocky Mount, Wake Forest and Wilson.

Details on the jobs can be found here.

Store associate positions will start at $12 per hour, plus benefits.

Lidl has more than 10,000 stores in 27 European countries and has since opened it’s U.S. headquarters in Virginia.

Lidl offers grocery and household products.

Other Lidl North Carolina locations include Charlotte, Gastonia, Greenville, Havelock, Kinston, Morehead City, Rockingham, Shelby and Winston-Salem.