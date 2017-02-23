Goldsboro barber ready to move on after 20 years

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A popular barbershop by Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is closing its doors for good Thursday evening.

Inside of McFly’s Barber and Style is the commander himself – 77-year-old Air force veteran Freddie Davis.

After nearly 20 years of business, McFly’s will be closing as Davis starts a new chapter of his life in Florida and Michigan.

“Giving a haircut is like having a coffee break. We discuss whatever. Then when I get done I get paid. Name me a better job?” Davis said.

Travis Paul has been coming to McFly’s for almost 17 years.

The 23-year-old had to visit one more time.

“I remember sitting here in a booster seat getting my haircut. I remember when they put these floors down to make it look like an airport. I’ve seen the place remodeled a few times. I just had to come on the last day,” Paul said.

A lot of Davis’ customers come from right across the street at the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

“He was a great benefit to our community and supporting the troops. A lot of the troops come here for haircuts. He did a lot for the community and a lot for just being here and understanding a lot of the young guys leaving and coming home what they were going into and what they were coming home from,” said Goldsboro resident Michael Garrison.

Davis said he will spend his summers in Michigan before heading south to Florida for winter.

“I’m ready to write another book,” Davis said. “I hope it goes as good as the past.”