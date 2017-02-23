Harnett County man facing child sex crime charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lillington man is facing multiple child sex crime charges involving a child under 15, according to court documents.

Demerius Quantez Rudolph, 23, of 151 Old Hundred Loop, is facing charges for felony indecent liberties with a child, felony attempted statutory sex offense, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

According to court documents, the crimes took place on Wednesday. Rudolph is accused of committing a “lewd and lascivious act” with the child, then attempting to engage in a sexual act, and also helping the minor smoke marijuana.

Rudolph is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.