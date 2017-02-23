Hoke County BOC to hold emergency meeting today regarding SBI investigation

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Board of Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday to “discuss issues related to the SBI investigation” happening in the county, according to the county’s website.

The meeting will be held at 8 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Room in the Pratt Building at 227 N. Main St. in Raeford.

The investigation has the potential to send several county employees to prison.

“This is a serious investigation because it’s criminal,” Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said on Tuesday. “This investigation could lead to someone going to jail or even prison when it’s over.”

Peterkin said the investigation has the potential to be bigger than back in 2001 when a former Hoke County manager was sent to jail for embezzling $250,000.

“When you’re talking about county government, you’re dealing with taxpayers’ money, so we want to make sure that we’re doing what we’re supposed to do over here,” Peterkin added.

The investigation became public Monday night when SBI investigators closed one of the county buildings to serve a search warrant.

The SBI said their investigation into the county continues and there’s no timeframe for when it will conclude.

Officials released no further information regarding the emergency meeting.