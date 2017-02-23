Man used knife to wrest PlayStation 4 from Durham GameStop employee, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man accused of using a knife to rob a GameStop of a PlayStation 4.

Police say the crime happened Nov. 29.

About 5 p.m. that day, Jerry Hollingsworth Jr. walked into the GameStop at 3415 Westgate Drive and asked to see a PlayStation 4, police said.

Hollingsworth tried to grab the console from the employee, but the employee wouldn’t let go, according to police.

So the he came at the employee and “swung a serrated knife at him,” police said.

“The employee fell and dropped the PlayStation 4,” police wrote.

Hollingsworth grabbed the video game system and ran out of the story, they said.

Hollingsworth, 38, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police Investigator K. Owens at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.