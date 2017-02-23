N.C. Central, Durham police departments work to forge closer relationship

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University is working to build a stronger partnership with the Durham Police Department.

Both the city department and the school’s own police department are focused on crime in areas immediately surrounding campus.

The agencies are planning to meet weekly to share information about what’s happening in the area around the university. The meetings will allow university officers to better focus on the bigger picture of nearby crime.

Police Chief Odetta Johnson of the NCCU police said that, in addition to communicating more, the departments will focus on working together to reduce crime.

“We understand that crime happens,” she said. “But we want to make sure that with the impact that we have on each other’s organizations, that we’re documenting what’s happening, sharing information, and doing what’s best for both of our communities.”

Conversations for the closer partnership started in January.

“If we’re going to meet weekly, then look at it monthly, we can see the changes as opposed to dealing with it crime per crime, we’re dealing with crime compared to what it was last month, crime compared to what it was last year,” Johnson said.

In 2015, the university investigated 19 burglaries, 7 robberies and 5 aggravated assaults.

Johnson said the goal is safety on campus and off.

“Our students, faculty and staff expand beyond our college campus, they need to know what else is going on beyond the reporting area by clearing standards,” she said.

And officials say the new collaboration will allow officers from both departments to offer more assistance when responding to the other.

“We identify that we interact in the same areas, our officers respond to crimes within the same area and we have positive contact in the same area. Let’s just make sure we are sharing information at all levels,” Johnson said.

In the past, Johnson said, the university would get calls from people asking about incidents near campus and be unable to answer. She says that’s expected to change.

“The wrong response is, that’s not our area call Durham,” she said. “The right response is for us to call Durham and say we received this information, is there something you can do to assist us with that.”