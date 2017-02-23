NC drug operation results in 9 arrests, 2 still sought

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine people on drug charges and has warrants out for two others as a result of operations stemming from drug activity complaints in the Reelsboro Community of Pamlico County.

The operations consisted of conducting search warrants, conducting traffic stops and making controlled purchases utilizing undercover agents.

Those arrested and charged were:

Tabbatha Lynn Targett

DOB: 02/20/1977

Reelsboro

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance, deliver schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Bond: $6,000 secured

Shawna Williams Arnold

DOB: 06/29/1966

Reelsboro

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance

Bond: $50,000 secured

Denard T Potter Jr.

DOB: 12/16/1969

Reelsboro

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Bond: $25,000 secured

Hiawatha Antonio Keys

DOB: 06/16/1985

Edward

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Bond: $50,000 secured

George E. Bateman

DOB: 03/21/1991

Reelsboro

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Bond: $50,000 secured

Terry Lee Ormond

DOB: 01/14/1992

Grantsboro

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV, alter/destroy criminal evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia

Bond: $5,000 secured

Ralph Gregory Kinnion Jr.

06/11/1992

Reelsboro

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, alter/destroy criminal evidence

Bond: $7,500 secured

Michael Wayne Wyman

DOB: 11/24/1975

New Bern

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, resisting public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia

Bond: $10,000 secured

Michael Russel Lewis

DOB: 01/28/1946

Bayboro

Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in opium, sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school

Bond: $250,000 secured

Wanted:

Danen Fitzgerald Hicks

Three counts possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Elven Marie Johnson

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana