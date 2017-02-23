NC drug operation results in 9 arrests, 2 still sought

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine people on drug charges and has warrants out for two others as a result of operations stemming from drug activity complaints in the Reelsboro Community of Pamlico County.
The operations consisted of conducting search warrants, conducting traffic stops and making controlled purchases utilizing undercover agents.
Those arrested and charged were:
Tabbatha Lynn Targett
DOB: 02/20/1977
Reelsboro
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance, deliver schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $6,000 secured
Shawna Williams Arnold
DOB: 06/29/1966
Reelsboro
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance
Bond: $50,000 secured
Denard T Potter Jr.
DOB: 12/16/1969
Reelsboro
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
Bond: $25,000 secured
Hiawatha Antonio Keys
DOB: 06/16/1985
Edward
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $50,000 secured
George E. Bateman
DOB: 03/21/1991
Reelsboro
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
Bond: $50,000 secured
Terry Lee Ormond
DOB: 01/14/1992
Grantsboro
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV, alter/destroy criminal evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $5,000 secured
Ralph Gregory Kinnion Jr.
06/11/1992
Reelsboro
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, alter/destroy criminal evidence
Bond: $7,500 secured
Michael Wayne Wyman
DOB: 11/24/1975
New Bern
Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, resisting public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $10,000 secured
Michael Russel Lewis
DOB: 01/28/1946
Bayboro
Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in opium, sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school
Bond: $250,000 secured
Wanted:
Danen Fitzgerald Hicks
Three counts possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
Elven Marie Johnson
Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana