NC homeowner: Man held gun to sleeping child’s head, kidnapped woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint and later found safe during a robbery and kidnapping in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a break-in around 2:35 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Thera Drive. The caller told police shots had been fired.

Neighbors said they heard at least eight shots and a car speed off just before 3 a.m. Police say at least one of those bullets hit the house.

Officers quickly shifted their response from a shots fired call to a kidnapping once they got more information from Juandriquez Chambers, the homeowner.

Chambers said the kidnapper, who he identified as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, went after him first. Chambers says he was pistol whipped at least three times.

He still had an open wound on his head when he spoke to WBTV about the incident.

Chambers also said the man held a gun to his sleeping 5-year-old daughter’s head. She was one of four children that were in the house at the time of the robbery/kidnapping.

“He had the gun over my daughter,” Chambers recounted. “She was on the top bunk. My step-daughter was on the bottom bunk and I’m like man if he squeezes this trigger it’s over.”

The homeowner says he was robbed by the man who later found the woman hiding in Chambers’ house.

“When I’m on the phone with 9-1-1, I can see him coming out the door,” said Chambers. “He got her and he’s pulling the trigger… ‘pow, pow, pow… Get in the car’.”

CMPD says that woman was thrown into a black Dodge Charger that was found a short time later, eight miles away on Todd Road. By 5:40 a.m., police said the woman was found safe but with minor injuries.

CSI teams were investigating the scene and collecting evidence. Officers say so far no arrests have been made.