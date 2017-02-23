NC man arrested for assaulting handicapped person in nursing home

WFMY logo By Published: Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WFMY) — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a handicapped resident of a nursing home, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK FOR A LARGER PHOTO & MORE NC MUGSHOTS
CLICK FOR A LARGER PHOTO & MORE NC MUGSHOTS

The sheriff’s office says the offense happened at the Shannon Gray Nursing Home in Jamestown.

According to the report, a staff member saw William Helms having inappropriate contact with one of the residents of the nursing home while he was visiting another resident.

Helms was charged with assault on a handicapped person. He is in the Guilford County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s