NC Senate committee members subpoena Hall to testify

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The battle between Gov. Roy Cooper and state senators over who has the authority to approve the governor’s cabinet picks continued Thursday.

For the third time, Larry Hall, secretary of the department of military and veterans affairs, didn’t show up for his senate confirmation hearing.

At this point several Republican senators say they’re fed up, calling Hall’s failure to show up disrespectful and unacceptable.

So they’re going a step further to try and force him to show at the next hearing.

“It is unacceptable that we’re now going to a fourth meeting to ask if they would do us the privilege of showing up and answering some questions,” said Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Madison). “We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the general assembly.”

The Senate passed a motion to subpoena Hall to show up at a confirmation hearing on March 2.

“He will be bound to uphold that oath and comply with the subpoena, even if the governor acts like Richard Nixon and orders him to break the law,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger.

Cooper sued legislative leaders over a law they approved before he took office requiring the senate to confirm each member of his cabinet. Last week a three judge panel refused to block the enforcement of that law until a hearing that’s set for March 7.

Sen. Floyd McKissick (D-Durham) says he believes the Senate should hold off on any confirmation hearings until the court rules on the constitutionality of it.

“I don’t know who is going to prevail and I would not try and sit there and try to read the tea leaves and try to come up with which way it will ultimately be decided but I do believe we’re wasting our time, our resources,” said McKissick.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the Governor’s Office, which sent us a statement, which said in part, “It’s disappointing that this committee, which has ignored the findings of a court order by meeting prematurely, would engage in this political charade when there’s so much to focus on repealing HB2 and raising teacher pay.”

The subpoena calls for Hall to appear for the confirmation hearing on March 2 at 11 a.m., that’s five days before judges will decide if the hearings are constitutional.