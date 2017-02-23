NC transgender youth react after Trump rescinds bathroom rules

Related Coverage Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump’s rollback on Obama-era guidelines for transgender students has emboldened his supporters and outraged his opponents.

While it’s unknown how other states will respond, this is only adding to the concerns of LGBTQ youth in North Carolina.

“I just feel really upset and my heart is broken,” said ten-year-old Nicy Miller-Hogg.

Nicy identifies as a girl.

She understands what the Trump Administration’s actions mean for transgender students.

Her current school has provided a separate single stall bathroom for her.

But soon she’ll be going to a different school with gym class and locker rooms.

“Don’t know what this is going to mean for junior high next year where there’s going to be a different situation,” said Nicy’s mother, Jen Miller-Hogg.

Miller-Hogg spent the morning calling North Carolina’s U.S. Congress members.

She says this is a step back in the fight for LGBTQ rights and worries that it enables HB2 supporters at the state’s General Assembly.

That same sentiment is echoed by Nancy Chamberlin.

“He can’t use the bathrooms, he can’t be recognized as he says, a guy. He just wants to be a guy,” said Chamberlin of her 17-year-old son Adrian.

Chamberlin says Adrian has never used the boy’s restroom at school and says he’s been asked to use a separate bathroom.

“He is just building up the courage and starting to look more like a male and wanting to start acting more like a male with using the bathrooms,” said Chamberlin.

Chamberlin and Miller-Hogg worry the option to use a separate bathroom will disappear without Obama’s regulations.

While both students would like to use the bathroom of their choice, they know the battle over HB2 and who uses what restroom won’t be over soon.

“They don’t get to be their true selves. They just don’t get to be who they want to be,” said Nicy.