Officers gather for town hall at N.C. Central University

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday, law enforcement from across the state gave the community the chance to ask them anything in a town-hall-style meeting at North Carolina Central University.

Representatives of police departments from Winston-Salem, Durham, Chapel Hill, Reidsville, Garner and NCCU sat in a room on Central’s campus and answered questions from different universities from across the state.

They were able to use tele-conference technology to give different people the chance to ask them anything.

But afterwards, police went upstairs and spoke in person to the Durham community.

In the past few months there have been officer involved shootings in Durham, which have led to unrest and even protests in some cases.

“For a lot of communities and a lot of people they just see the badge,” said Jasmine Reese.

Reese, a second year law student at central, says the town hall meeting helped her to get to know the Durham Officers on a personal level.

“It reminds me that they’re people too. When they encounter citizens they are thinking of their safety,” she said.

Other people say the town hall was a step in the right direction, but just that, a step.

“These are great for conversation pieces and get it started but still need to go out into the community,” said Darrion Smith.

Smith was a panel member, sitting with law enforcement during the town hall. He represented Black Workers for Justice.

He says these town halls are great, but police need to physically get involved with their communities.

Interaction, walking the neighborhoods, getting to know the people in the neighborhoods, getting to know you as a person and not just seeing the uniform,” he said.

Durham police officials say that is what they’re doing. They say weekly they have town hall meetings throughout different neighborhoods. They say their goal is to know the people they police.