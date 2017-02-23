Hammond Road by I40 closed due to accident following police chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The portion of Hammond Road near I-40 East closed on Thursday night because of an accident following a chase stemming from Garner, according to Raleigh Police.

The incident started around 7:07 PM, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Multiple law enforcement units and emergency crews were on scene.

Garner Police were chasing a suspect vehicle before a crash happened on Hammond Road, according to Raleigh Police who assisted with traffic control following the accident.

