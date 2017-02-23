Raleigh’s Wells Fargo building to undergo major renovations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of downtown Raleigh’s most iconic building will soon be getting a face lift.

New York-based real estate firm HighBrook Investors acquired the Wells Fargo Capitol Center, located at 150 Fayetteville Street, and plans to make some major renovations.

Local group Spectrum Properties will be leasing and managing the 30-story building.

J.D McNeill, director of leasing for Spectrum Properties, says they have five floors with rental office and retail space available.

There are also plans to build an outdoor plaza for special events and concerts.

“To have some new blood, new breath breathed into it renovated common areas, renovated lobby. I think you’ll see it be more comparable to some of the new buildings being built,” McNeill said.

Plans also include a new tenant lounge and an updated conference and fitness center with views of downtown.