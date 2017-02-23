Residents have long complained about Fayetteville road where crossing guard was struck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The 70-year-old crossing guard hit by a van last week in Fayetteville, is out of the hospital, but also out of work. Residents say the stretch where she was hit has been a hazard for years.

Dolores Priest is in a lot of pain, she said, and is obliged to use a walker, which makes her unable to work.

Residents say the road where the crossing guard was hit is very dangerous.

“Many of us in this neighborhood feel it’s gonna take a serious injury or a death for this problem to be taken seriously,” said resident Eric See.

Thousands of cars pass along a narrow stretch of Fisher Road each day. Along the road are two schools, an apartment complex and a housing subdivision.

Residents say driving conditions can be frustrating and scary.

“If you’re going east in the morning, about the time school opens, it’s very blinding and you drive right into the sun,” said local resident Bryan Gamble. “It’s hard to see.”

Gamble said Priest being struck isn’t the first incident in the area.

“We make phone calls after all these incidents and we get very little results. The most we’ve gotten is a … line painted on the road.”

A state Department of Transportation engineer said the department is aware of the heavy traffic in the area and is looking for funding to widen the road.

The state is also working on a short-term safety improvement program. Officials could not provide a timeline on when those improvements would come.

“We need more of a warning system out here, some kind of light that drivers can see coming from either direction to protect the kids and the crossing guard,” Gamble said.