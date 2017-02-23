Shoplifter threatens store employees with hypodermic needle, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a suspect threatened to stab security at a Fayetteville Walmart and Home Depot with a hypodermic needle during thefts.

On February 16, police said the suspect stole a backpack and filled it with items from the Walmart on Skibo Road. An employee approached the suspect when the he attempted to leave the store.

At that point, the suspect pulled out a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab the employee, police said.

The suspect also said he had a communicable disease that would be transmitted by the needle.

Two days later, a male and female suspect picked up two drills from the Home Depot on Skibo Road and began to leave the store.

When an employee attempted to stop them, a similar threat with a needle was made.

Anyone with information regarding the investigations or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Laramie with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).