Smithfield man charged with murder in September 2015 shooting

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Smithfield man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in September 2015 in the town, police said Thursday.

Dontrell Khali McDonald, 24, has been charged with the murder of 45-year-old Adolphus Ramon Bryant.

McDonald is accused of shooting Bryant on the afternoon of Sept. 21, 2015 in the area of Midway Street and Second Avenue.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:15 p.m. and found Bryant at 810 Second Ave. critically injured. He later died at the hospital.

McDonald is being held in Johnston County Jail under no bond.

