UNCW’s Keatts isn’t thinking about NC State vacancy

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – UNCW Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts isn’t thinking about the head coach opening at N.C. State.

“I have been so locked into this team that I haven’t talked to anybody. Nor do I plan on speaking to anybody because my focus is on UNCW and this program,” said Keatts.

Keatts has been rumored to be one of the candidates to replace Wolfpack Head Coach Mark Gottfried, who won’t return after this season.

In his three seasons with the Seahawks, Keatts has a combined record 67-27 and has led UNCW to the post season in his first two years.

“When you win games, and you are a coach that has had some success, and we have had a few years of success your name will come up with a lot of opportunities,” said Keatts.

UNCW has two games remaining in the regular season. They host Towson and Northeastern. A win over the Tigers on Thursday night would clinch the top seed in the upcoming CAA Tournament.