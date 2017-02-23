Wake double murder suspect starts shouting during prosecutor’s closing argument

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man on trial for the 2014 double murder of his in-laws and the attempted murder of his then-estranged-wife began shouting Thursday as a prosecutor made his closing argument.

Nathan Holden’s outburst came as prosecutor Matt Lively was asking the jury to find that the attack was premeditated.

As prosecutor Matt Lively wraps up his close Nate begins to shout: "you have no authority…"

He continues to talk over Lively #wncn pic.twitter.com/rxTCPQUPph — Steve Sbraccia (@steveswncn) February 23, 2017

Holden told Lively, “That’s not what happened.”

As the judge addressed the jurors, Holden continued his outburst:

What official charges do you got? You can’t prove no charges can you? Can you show some official charges? Can you show me what Congress has allowed you to do what you doing? Can you show me where none of this whole proceedings are unconstitutional? Can you show me that? Yeah, I thought you’d get quiet.

Earlier, Holden’s lawyer had said it was anger, not premeditation, that led to the attack.

“When he got there, there was a perfect storm of events that caused him to snap, to go into a rage and to act in a way that was completely out of character for him,” said defense lawyer Jonathan Broun.

Prosecutors painted a different picture.

“We are the sum of our actions,” Lively said. “Nathan Holden did this. This is Nathan Holden.”

The jury began deliberating Thursday, but had not reached a verdict by 3 p.m.

A verdict of first-degree murder could leave Holden open to a death sentence, though it’s been nearly a decade since the state executed anyone.