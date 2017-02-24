4 Rocky Mount students charged in 10 Nash County vehicle break-ins

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Four Rocky Mount High School students are charged in 10 vehicle break-ins that happened earlier this month in Nash County, officials said Friday.

The vehicle break-ins happened on Feb. 6 in the area of Northern Hills Road and the Asheboro West subdivision, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The break-ins were discovered around 3 a.m. Feb. 6 when a man in the area of Northern Hills Road woke up and heard people breaking into vehicles in his yard, deputies said.

The man called 911 and gave authorities a description of the suspect vehicle, which turned out to be stolen from Rocky Mount, according to deputies.

While deputies were headed to the call, a Nash County deputy passed the suspect’s vehicle and turned around to follow it.

The suspect vehicle then turned into the EP Mart on North Old Carriage Road and four people jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot, according to deputies.

One suspect was captured immediately.

“Detectives were able to identify the other three suspects and track them down and take them into custody in the last few days,” deputies said.

A 15 year old was also charged on juvenile petitions of various charges, deputies said.

Those charged are: Darnell Michael Dunn Jr., 17, of 315 Apt B East Grand Ave in Rocky Mount, Yasin Nasir Jones, 17, of 1005 Brandywine Lane in Rocky Mount and Jaquavis Tylik Pittman, 18, 600 East Grand Ave. in Rocky Mount.

The suspects are charged with 10 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of larceny of a firearm.

Jaquavis Pittman is being held on a $75,000 secured bond, according to online records.

Dunn and Jones bonded out on $46,000 and $65,000 secured bonds respectively, according to online records.