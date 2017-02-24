8 nabbed in NC investigation targeting meth and pill sales, deputies say

Eight of nine people charged on drug-related offenses have been arrested in Lincoln County.

Deputies say the charges stem from multiple investigations into methamphetamine and prescription pill sales.

The investigations included undercover and surveillance operations. Detectives say the investigations targeted individuals selling and conspiring with dealers to sell the drugs.

Teresa Dellinger, 46, was charged with one felony count each of possession of schedule II controlled substance, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Megan Campos, 35, was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substances.

Jerry Vancise, 40, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance.

William Patterson, 46, was charged with three felony counts of sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substances and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Charlie Jolly, 33, was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substances. He was also charged with felony conspire to sell methamphetamine.

Ellis Shuler, 37, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver methamphetamine, conspire to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

Joshua Carpenter, 26, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Courtney Helms, 31, was charged with one felony count each of conspire to sell and conspire to deliver methamphetamine.

Anyone who recognizes suspicious drug activity is encouraged to call the Drug Tip Line at 704-736-8606 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-89910.

