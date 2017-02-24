At Rolesville meeting, officials offer dueling views on school resource officers

Sheriff Donnie Harrison of Wake County (WNCN)
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Concerned community members gathered in Rolesville Thursday for a meeting about the role of law enforcement officers in schools.

A viral video of an incident at Rolesville High School showed a school resource officer slamming a girl to the ground as he broke up a fight circulated earlier this year, drawing a sharp reaction from the community.

A number of officials offered their opinions.

“I’m not pulling school resources officers from schools in today’s society,” said Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes. “That is not what I want to do, because we are in a society of Columbines and school shootings.”

But Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said he no longer wants his deputies to be a part of the school resource officer program. he said there are no set standards, so when incidents occur, the blame falls on officers rather than the school system.

“We don’t have any consistency whatsoever,” he said. “When you have Cary, Garner, Raleigh, sheriff’s office, the whole nine yards. We do not have consistency.”

