Attorney of Cary man accused of threatening non-Muslims: Don’t rush to judgment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Garrett Grimsley, the Cary ma accused of making threats online against non-muslims, was in federal court Friday.

A judge continued his case until Wednesday, but his attorney did offer one thought after the hearing.

“This is a new case and it calls for a lot of discretion. I will say Garrett’s parents love him very much,” said attorney Raymond Tarlton. “One thing I’ve always said in cases early on, especially ones where emotions run high, it’s just critically important that nobody rush judgement. I’ve just seen too many wrongful convictions in our society when that happens.”

A good friend of Grimsley and Grimsley’s father were in court, but did not speak afterward.

Grimsley is facing federal and state charges after someone spotted a post on the app Whisper warning people not to go to Cary. Federal authorities believe Grimsley was the person who posted that message, as well as a private message saying that non-Muslims “have spit in our faces and trampled our rights.”

A raid of his home netted an AK-47 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

