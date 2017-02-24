Crash shuts down ramp from Capital Blvd. to Wade Ave. in Raleigh

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said there were no major injuries in a crash that shut down the ramp from Capital Boulevard to Wade Avenue for some time Friday night.

wade-ave-crash-34676
CLICK TO VIEW 7 LARGER PHOTOS

At least one car was heavily damaged in the wreck which happened just after 8:30 p.m.

Northbound traffic on Capital Boulevard was unable to access Wade Avenue after the wreck.

Raleigh police and EMS crews responded to the scene. Police are still investigating.

As of 9:15 the ramp is still closed.  A road sign was also damaged in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s