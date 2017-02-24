Crash shuts down ramp from Capital Blvd. to Wade Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said there were no major injuries in a crash that shut down the ramp from Capital Boulevard to Wade Avenue for some time Friday night.

At least one car was heavily damaged in the wreck which happened just after 8:30 p.m.

Northbound traffic on Capital Boulevard was unable to access Wade Avenue after the wreck.

Raleigh police and EMS crews responded to the scene. Police are still investigating.

As of 9:15 the ramp is still closed. A road sign was also damaged in the crash.