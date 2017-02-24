Durham man busted selling fake Duke/UNC tickets

Related Coverage UNC warns fans of fake tickets for Louisville, Duke games

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was caught with counterfeit tickets for Duke’s basketball game against UNC-Chapel Hill on March 4.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

Adam Sanchez, of Durham was arrested and charged Thursday after Carrboro police discovered what they said was a suspicious post on Craigslist.

Police set up a meeting with the seller made the arrest.

Sanchez was charged with felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense and felony criminal use of counterfeit trademark, Carrboro police said.

He is being held under $15,000 secured bond at the Orange County Jail.

Earlier this week, UNC-Chapel Hill warned fans about counterfeit tickets.

Carrboro Police asks for anyone who purchased tickets from Sanchez to call the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction where the tickets were actually purchased.

If you have additional information on this incident, please contact the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7397 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.