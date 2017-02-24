Father of 5 killed when vehicle plows into SC home

WSPA logo By Published: Updated:
(WSPA)
(WSPA)

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A father of five was killed after a truck crashed into a Williamston home during a suspected impaired driving incident.

Dispatchers received a 911 call that someone was trapped under a vehicle that crashed into a mobile home on Tripp Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Austin Cole Burdette
Austin Cole Burdette – Click for more mugshots

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said a 41-year-old man was pinned underneath the truck.

His five children were also home – one child was sleeping in the same bed as the father, Shore said.

Shore identified the father as Antonio Jacinto. He died at the scene of traumatic injuries.

“Only one lift was lost, but it could have been more,” Shore said of the tragedy.

He said the children ranged in age from 4 to 14 years old. Their mother was at work at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the man driving the truck, Austin Cole Burdette, wasn’t seriously hurt in the crash.

Authorities say Burdette, 19, was arrested for suspected DUI.

Burdette was traveling south on Tripp Street when he went off the left side of the road and hit a sign, fire hydrant, and embankment and then went into the victim’s home.

Burdette has been booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. He’s charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, according to online jail records.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s